Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 73 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.95.

FedEx stock opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

