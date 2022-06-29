Craig Taylor Buys 50,000 Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) Director Craig Taylor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,411,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,310.

Craig Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Craig Taylor purchased 100,000 shares of Defense Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Shares of DEFN stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. Defense Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.36.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

