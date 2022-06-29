CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 622 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 923,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,383.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

