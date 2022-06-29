Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 625 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

