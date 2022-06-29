Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $170,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

