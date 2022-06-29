Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

