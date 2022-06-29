AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 34,588 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,588 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

