AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $365,000 Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

