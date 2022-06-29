AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.