AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 132 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.0% in the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

