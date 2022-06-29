iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

