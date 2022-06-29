AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

