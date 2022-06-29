Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $25.05. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 53,784 shares.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 380.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

