IBM Retirement Fund Sells 56 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

IEX opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average is $199.70. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

