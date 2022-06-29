IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 7,605 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,605 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $13,062,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE CLF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

