MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

