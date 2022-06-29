IBM Retirement Fund Has $266,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

