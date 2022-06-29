Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after purchasing an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

