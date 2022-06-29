Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

