AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 14,814 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 14,814.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter worth $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 38.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000.

PAPR opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

