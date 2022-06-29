Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $321.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

