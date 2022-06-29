Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,276 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.