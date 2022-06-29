Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

