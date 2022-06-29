Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $312,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average is $182.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.