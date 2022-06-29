Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,668 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Separately, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.