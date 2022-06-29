Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

