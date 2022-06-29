Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

