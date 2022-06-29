Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

