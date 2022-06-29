Terry Gardiner Buys 25,000 Shares of Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Rating) insider Terry Gardiner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,125.00 ($18,142.36).

Galan Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. It primarily explores for lithium, tin, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project that comprises six exploration permits covering an area of approximately 9,493 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas lithium brine project located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

