Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,950 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zuora were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $680,044 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

