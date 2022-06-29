Michael L’Estrange Buys 4,500 Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider Michael L’Estrange purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.53 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of A$20,385.00 ($14,156.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55,793.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

