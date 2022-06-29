State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

