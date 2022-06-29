State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,075 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

NDAQ opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

