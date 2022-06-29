State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,120 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

