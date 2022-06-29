Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Buys C$27,825.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,529,111.

Shares of CVE:MAI opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.73 million and a PE ratio of 127.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

