Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$32,474.00 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46.
Michael Desimone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Michael Desimone sold 39 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.81, for a total value of C$1,240.63.
Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$29.24 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.58 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
