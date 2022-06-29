Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Purchases 24,200 Shares of Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VINC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $332,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

