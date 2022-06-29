James Hannon Buys 1,100 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,910.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$45.21 on Wednesday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

