Insider Buying: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35.

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.010083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

