Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $44,625.00.

IMKTA stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ingles Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

