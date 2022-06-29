Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Kathleen M. Miller Buys 1,500 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys stock opened at C$35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.45. The firm has a market cap of C$517.13 million and a P/E ratio of 132.01. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

