James A. Heindlmeyer Purchases 7,700 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 441,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

