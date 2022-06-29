Michael Leslie Buker Buys 10,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,779,111.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$56,056.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,750.00.

TSE:PHX opened at C$5.23 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The firm has a market cap of C$264.33 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.