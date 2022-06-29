Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

