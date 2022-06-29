Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

