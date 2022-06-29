Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

