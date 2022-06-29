Martin Joseph Joyce Acquires 4,323 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) Director Martin Joseph Joyce purchased 4,323 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $15,044.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,405.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.