Insider Buying: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Buys C$13,590.94 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Heinrich Sielemann purchased 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,590.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,934.94.

Heinrich Sielemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Heinrich Sielemann bought 382 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,664.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.60 and a 1-year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6081551 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.71.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

