Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 92.9% in June

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

