BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BIOGY stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. BioGaia AB has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.6179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

